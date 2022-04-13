JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty-nine members of the Firefighter Class 196 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course. The course was held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.

A ceremony will be held outside on campus at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, and will be open to the public.

This seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.