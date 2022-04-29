NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, April 28, the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to demolish 29 nuisance properties in the city after funds were made available from the sale of the old General Hospital on Oak Street.

The $105,000 from that sale will fund the demolition of these properties, reported the Natchez Democrat.

If the city demolishes the property, that cost will be added as a tax lien to the property. The list of properties set for demolition includes: