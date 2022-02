JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A second case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was confirmed in a Warren County deer.

The Natchez Democrat reported the case was confirmed by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab.

The confirmation comes after a suspected case of CWD in a deer in Louisiana was reported.

To date, 115 deer have been confirmed to have had CWD since 2018 in Mississippi.