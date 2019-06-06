2nd fatal wreck near the site that killed 8 in Mississippi Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Update: According to the Kemper County Sheriff, four vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 45 just off of Lauderdale county line.

Three adults and one child was pronounced dead on the scene.

One child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff says a second fatal wreck has occurred this week near a small town in eastern Mississippi.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore tells The Associated Press that “there will be fatalities” from the wreck Wednesday on U.S. Highway 45 south of Scooba.

Moore spoke briefly from the scene of the wreck, which he described as “chaos.” He said one of the vehicles involved was a school bus that was empty.

A wreck before dawn Monday killed eight people on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba. That one involved a box truck and a passenger van.

Scooba is near the Alabama state line.