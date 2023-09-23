JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a second suspect after a body was found in Richland Creek.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Jordan Thurmond, 21, was arrested just after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23 on East Pascagoula Street in Jackson. He was charged with murder.

Officer Sam Brown said 29-year-old Dan Belton’s body was discovered when officers canvassed the area near Old Highway 49 east on Tuesday, September 19. The victim’s body had multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley said police previously arrested 26-year-old Justin Thurmond in connection to this case. He was arrested just before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21 in the 2500 block of North State Street. Justin was also charged with murder.

Jordan Thurmond (Courtesy: JPD)

Justin Thurmond (Courtesy: JPD)

Anyone with additional information about this case can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).