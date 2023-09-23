JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A second suspect was arrested after a man was killed and a 10-month-old child was kidnapped on Wednesday, August 30.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Keyonte Charleston, 21, was arrested just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22 on East Pascagoula Street.

Charleston was charged with capital murder, kidnapping, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery of an individual.

The shooting and kidnapping happened around 9:30 p.m. on August 30 in the 3700 block of Jayne Avenue. The shooting victim was identified a 43-year-old Anthony Brown.

Police said warrants have also been issued for 17-year-old Tristin Goodlett and 20-year-old Shanicholaus Taylor. They will be charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, kidnapping, and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Keyonte Charleston (Courtesy: JPD)

Shanicholaus Taylor (Courtesy: JPD)

Tristin Goodlett (Courtesy: JPD)

Jazmyn Johnson (Courtesy: JPD)

According to Officer Sam Brown, an investigation revealed that several suspects, who were wearing masks, kicked the back door in, robbed the residents, killed Anthony Brown, and took the 10-month-old at gunpoint on August 30.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station in the 2100 block of Lynch Street the same day. Brown said the baby was safely recovered at the same location.

Johnson has been charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and kidnapping. She was denied bond.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).