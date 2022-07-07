JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting.

According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Zykez Young, 21, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, July 6.

Police previously arrested Miguel J. Forbes, 35, in connection to the shooting that happened on Lakewood Drive on Tuesday, June 28.

Miguel Forbes (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Zykez Young (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Forbes and Young are accused of killing 20-year-old Jonathan Milsap, who was found lying face down in the street after being shot multiple times.