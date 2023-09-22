JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a second suspect after a body was found in Richland Creek.

Chief Joseph Wade said officers are searching for Jordan Thurmond in connection to the death of 29-year-old Dan Belton.

Wade said a warrant has also been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Justin Thurmond in connection to this case.

Officer Sam Brown said Belton’s was discovered when officers canvassed the area near Old Highway 49 east on Tuesday, September 19. The victim’s body had multiple gunshot wounds.

Jordan Thurmond (Courtesy: JPD)

Anyone with information about the case can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).