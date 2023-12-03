MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Three adults and two juveniles were injured during a drive-by shooting at a McComb gas station.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy said the shooting happened at the intersection of Presley Boulevard and Bendat Street around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 2.

According to Cloy, four of the victims have been treated and released from the hospital. The fifth victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

The police chief said investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. He said the victims had attended an after-funeral event that had been held for a shooting victim.

The investigation is ongoing.