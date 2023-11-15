PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies arrested three suspects and are searching for a fourth after a contraband bust at the Pike County Jail.

Investigators said Chasity Jordan threw electronic devices over the fence for inmates Devonte Taylor and Nicholas Johnston.

Jordon was charged with furnishing unauthorized electronic devices to a prisoner and conspiracy to commit a crime. Taylor and Johnston were both charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

In connection to the case, deputies said Takela Quinn, a contracted employee with Summit Foods, attempted to provide inmates with illegal contraband. She has an active felony warrant for furnishing unauthorized electronic devices to a prisoner.

Chasity Jordan (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Devante Taylor (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Nicholas Johnston (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Takela Quinn (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quinn can contact the ike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.