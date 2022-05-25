ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested two men and a woman after receiving complaints about drug activity.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 25, deputies executed two search warrants on Miller Avenue and North Rankin Street.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Taire Nelson had been supplying the home on North Rankin Street with crack cocaine.

Deputies arrested Jason Fulton for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Nelson and Olivia Dixon were arrested on Miller Avenue and both were charged with Possession of Sch II (Crack Cocaine) with Intent to Deliver with a Firearms Enhancement, Possession of Sch II (Cocaine HCL) with Intent to Deliver with a Firearms Enhancement, Felons in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Stolen Weapon.

Taire Nelson (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Fulton (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Olivia Dixon (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said they found drug ledgers, packaging and weighing materials that were used to package the crack cocaine inside the home.