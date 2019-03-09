3 Arrested in drug bust

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Multiple agencies assisted in a drug bust that resulted in the arrest of three people.

Jackson police arrested 26-year-old Tijah Cowart , 25-year-old Jeremy Lloyd and 18-year-old Serenity Hardwick.

Large amount of drugs, money and guns were recovered while serving a search warrant.

Some of the agencies involved were the Jackson Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Violent Crimes Task Force.

