3 Arrested in drug bust

Posted: Mar 09, 2019 07:54 AM CST

Updated: Mar 09, 2019 07:54 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Multiple agencies assisted in a drug bust that resulted in the arrest of three people.

Jackson police arrested 26-year-old Tijah Cowart , 25-year-old Jeremy Lloyd and 18-year-old Serenity Hardwick.

Large amount of drugs, money and guns were recovered while serving a search warrant.

Some of the agencies involved were the Jackson Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Violent Crimes Task Force.
 

