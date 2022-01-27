NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested three people on child neglect charges. The Natchez Democrat reported deputies were investigating “suspicious injuries” to a three-year-old.

According to Sheriff Travis Patten, the investigation began in November 2021. Authorities were called to Merit Health Natchez Hospital in regard to the child.

Fantasia McGowan (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Sandra McGowan (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Dexter Owens (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

On Monday, officers arrested Fantasia McGowan, 28; Sandra McGowan, 48; and Dexter Owens, 39; for contributing to the neglect of a child. All three suspects were being held on a $100,000 bond.