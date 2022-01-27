NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested three people on child neglect charges. The Natchez Democrat reported deputies were investigating “suspicious injuries” to a three-year-old.
According to Sheriff Travis Patten, the investigation began in November 2021. Authorities were called to Merit Health Natchez Hospital in regard to the child.
On Monday, officers arrested Fantasia McGowan, 28; Sandra McGowan, 48; and Dexter Owens, 39; for contributing to the neglect of a child. All three suspects were being held on a $100,000 bond.