3 charged in connection to Natchez murder

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)- Natchez Police have made arrests in connection with the homicide of Scottie Rodgers and aggravated assault of Curleesia Knight that occurred earlier this month.

On October 4, 2019, around 11:30 p.m. two individuals drove themselves to Merit Health Emergency Room with gunshot wounds. Knight, who was the driver, was transported to UMMC for her injuries and Rodgers succumbed to his fatal wounds.

As a result of the investigation, Jeremiyah Clark, 18, and Jalin Johnson, 17, have been charged in connection to the incident. Zakya Jones, 18, was charged with accessory before the fact.

No bonds have currently been set. The murder was determined to have happened in the area of Fraser Street, Natchez.