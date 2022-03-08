JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The three people who were charged in connection to the Hind County Election Commission scandal were arraigned on Tuesday, March 8.

Toni Johnson, Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Jones-Teague were charged in February 2022. All three defendants pled not guilty.

Circuit Court Judge Jess Dickinson said all three suspects will remain under a $100,000 unsecure bond and remain on an ankle monitor until their trial dates.

Johnson, Cornelius and Jones-Teague were initially arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s Office.

Toni Johnson (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Cedric Cornelius (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Sudie Jones-Teague (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Johnson has been charged with fraud, embezzlement and accepting a bridge. Cornelius and Teague-Jones have been charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud.

Dickinson said the trial could be set for as early as June 2022. He will make a decision on whether to consolidate the trials.