CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men were arrested in Claiborne County in connection to the theft of property.

On April 2, deputies responded to Pattison-Tillman Road about a report of a generator being stolen. They were able to locate the generator on April 4 and identify the suspects.

Freddie McDaniel (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Vernard Townsend (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Fredrick Hedrick (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Freddie McDaniel and Vernard Townsend have both been charged with grand larceny. Fredrick Hedrick has been charged with receiving stolen property.