LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Leake County.

Breezy News reported the accident happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18 near Red Dog Road. Authorities said the vehicle hit a tree that had fallen in the roadway.

The three people who were injured were taken to the hospital.