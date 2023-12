JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were injured during a shooting at a Jackson Waffle House.

The shooting happened at the business off of Highway 18 in South Jackson around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, December 15.

Officer Sam Brown said three people were injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.