JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Jackson pools have not reopened to the public due to equipment issues.
City leaders said the McDowell, Russell C. Davis and Grove Park pools are expected to reopen on June 13. Crews are expected to have the repairs finished this week.
The following pools are open:
- Kingston Frazier Splash Pad: Open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday
- Vine Street Pool: Open 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday
- VA Legion Field: Open 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday