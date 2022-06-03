JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will open three community and a splash pad on Monday, June 6. The Vine Street, VA Legion Field and Russel C. Davis pools will all be open, with the King Frazier splash pad at Presidential Hills Park.

The pools will be open Monday through Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The splash pad will be open Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ison Harris, Jr., director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Jackson, said it took a lot to get the pools up and running in time for the summer.

“We’re looking forward to a safe summer where kids can get out and swim. This is stuff we grew up doing, and I think it’s something that we can continue to do. Unfortunately, our pools are relatively dated, so it takes a lot for them to actually get back up and going, but we’re real excited for this summer, and we’re feeling confident that we’re going to get all the pools up and going,” said Harris.

Swim lessons are also available and can be scheduled through the city.