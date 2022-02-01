JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the City of Jackson’s water challenges, the following elementary schools experiencing low or no water pressure will report to in-person learning at alternate sites on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Wilkins Elementary to Van Winkle Elementary

Key Elementary to Johnson Elementary

Marshall Elementary to Lake Elementary

Students will report to their respective schools at the normal school times and be transported to the alternate sites.

The following three schools will continue virtually.

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Wingfield High

Those who attend the virtual schools can pick up a Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch at their schools between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

After-school programming at those virtual sites is also canceled for February 2.