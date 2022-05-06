JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Murrah High School students won national silver and gold keys at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Sophomore Karis McGowan submitted her writing to Scholastic for the first time this year and was named a regional American Voices nominee, which is a “Best in Show” award, for her poem “Song of Myself.” Junior Dion Hines won a total of 9 regional gold and silver keys and one national silver key for poetry. Senior Maya McFadden won a National Gold Key for her senior portfolio.

“This is the first time a Murrah student has won a gold key for a senior portfolio, and it is a tremendous honor,” said teacher and literary magazine sponsor Sarah Ballard. “This is only the second time we have had one in Mississippi for writing.”

Maya will be recognized this summer at Carnegie Hall in New York City and is awarded $8,000 to use for school next year. All three students are on the staff of The Pleiades, Murrah’s literary magazine.