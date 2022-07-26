COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed three people in Copiah County.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Monday, July 25 just after 3:00 p.m. on Highway 28 at Mercy Seat Road.

According to MHP, a log truck, driven by 75-year-old Robert Hunter, of Brookhaven, was traveling east on the highway when it collided with a 2018 Lexus ES350, driven by 34-year-old Akera Reese, of Bogue Chitto.

Hunter and Reese both died at the scene. MHP officials said the passenger in the Lexus, 42-year-old Tiffany Coleman, of Brookhaven, also died at the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation by MHP.