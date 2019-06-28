3 longtime Mississippi lawmakers retiring before term ends

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Three Mississippi lawmakers are retiring as of Monday when the new state budget year begins.

Republican Sen. Tommy Gollott of Biloxi, Democrat Sen. Bob Dearing of Natchez and Democratic Rep. David Myers of McComb are leaving six months before the end of the four-year term.

Gollott has served at the Capitol since January 1968, with the first 10 years in the House and the rest in the Senate. He was first elected as a Democrat and became a Republican in 2007.

Dearing served in the Senate from 1980-2012 and again since 2016.

Myers has served in the House since 1996.

Three of 52 Senate seats and two of 122 House seats will be vacant. Legislators return to the Capitol only if Gov. Phil Bryant calls a special session before January.