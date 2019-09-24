3 missing adults, 1 runaway teen: JPD needs help

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is looking for three missing adults and one teen.

Rickie Lee Donnell

Rickie Lee Donnell was last seen at 147 Myer Avenue in Jackson. The clothing he was wearing in unknown. Donnell has been missing since August 28, 2012.

Ebony Jackon

Ebony Jackon was last seen on August 9, 2019, at 3705 N West Street in Jackson. What she was wearing is known.

Richard Butler was last seen at the VA Medical Center in Jackson on June 4, 2019. He is known to suffer from an element which could impair his judgment.

Daterria Moore is considered to be a runaway teen. Moore was last seen at 28 Raintree Place in Jackson on September 6, 2019. She was carrying a Victoria Secret bookbag and wearing gray pajamas the day she went missing.

Anyone with information about these missing people should call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.