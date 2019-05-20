3 months in the making: Ridgeland mural unveiled!

Gorgeous, bright colors in a work of art now adorn a wall in downtown Ridgeland.



The mural was unveiled Monday by city leaders, citizens and the lucky artist whose design was selected for the important project at Jackson Street and Central Avenue.



It vividly depicts the reservoir and took three months to complete.



Mural artist William Milam said “hopefully it brightens up this community in Old Towne Ridgeland and hopefully people will come take pictures with it and it becomes an attraction.”



Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said “I suspect you’ll see some things happening over the next few years as we begin to develop all the ideas and things happening.”

“We’re trying to make this area that depicts a lot of our history,” McGee added.

