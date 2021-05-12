3 suspects in custody after chase in Rankin County

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase in Rankin County.

According to Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl, officers responded to a call that people were allegedly passing out fake bills at the Outlets of Mississippi. Their vehicle was reported to authorities.

An officer in Richland spotted the vehicle and pursued it, along with Pearl and Brandon police.

Flynn said one suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran on the highway exit on I-20 near Crossgates Boulevard. Brandon police arrested the suspect, and the other two were taken into custody.