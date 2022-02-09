JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police and the FBI are investigating an armed robbery of a business.

The robbery happened at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8 at Golden Star Beauty Supply on North State Street.

According to witnesses, three men with face coverings came inside the store armed with rifles. They took an undisclosed amount of money from two registers and fled.

If anyone has information about the crime, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).