JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman.

Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).