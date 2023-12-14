RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A new batch of firefighters graduated from the Mississippi State Fire Academy on Thursday, December 14.

Class 206 participated in courses to learn about fire behavior. Thirty of them graduated on Thursday.

“Eight weeks ago 30 of us walked into class. Didn’t know where to sit, what to keep up with, where we couldn’t step. And if we wanted to complete this course, we had to do it as a team,” said Shawn Presley, the class speaker.

Officials said the course met and exceeded the National Fire Protection Association for firefighter qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards.

One instructor said Class 206 was engaged and selfless while completing the course.

The graduates said they’re looking forward to staring their careers.