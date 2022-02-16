JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thirty students will graduate from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.

Graduation will be held in the Auditorium on campus at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday February 17, 2022.

The seven-week course included online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics.

“We are excited to introduce our newest group of certified MS Firefighters. that will be tasked with protecting our communities all across our great state,” said Academy Executive Director Terry Wages.