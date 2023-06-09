CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 313 customers are under a boil water notice in Claiborne County.

According to Pattison W/A-West, the notice affects customers in the areas of 7139 Gordon Station Road to Highway 547, Highway 547 to Pattison (including Tillman Road, Tillman-Chapel Road, Pattison-Tillman Road to the City of Pattison).

System officials reported a major line break in the affected area.

Customers should boil their water for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.