SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three hundred Simpson County customers have been placed under a boil water notice.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects customers south of Highway 28, who are served by the Shivers Water Association water supply.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.