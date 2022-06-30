JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Ridgeland Recreations and Parks will host their 31st annual ‘Celebrate America Balloon Glow’ festival on Friday, July 1.

The event will be held at Northpark Mall and will start at 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

This family-friendly event will feature food vendors and trucks, live music, hot air balloons, and fireworks.

The Ridgeland Recreations and Parks host this annual event to bring local residents together to enjoy a kickoff event for the 4th of July holiday. Leaders with the department wanted to also continue to bring more engaging events to the area.