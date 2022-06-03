JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Celtic Heritage Society (CHS) will host the 31st annual CelticFest Mississippi June 3-4, 2022.

The event will be held at the Lakeshore Park in Rankin County. The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The CelticFest mission is to promote awareness in traditions of music, dance, and culture from the Celtic Nations of Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Isle of Man, Cornwall, Brittany & Galicia.

The event will also have traditional games, shows, and vendors to purchase from.

Suezan Brown, director of Celtic Mississippi, said the event started more than 30 years ago as an Irish Music festival by Irish musicians.

“It’s a super fun time. We want to present these wonderful traditional tunes that you can dance to, so we’re super excited for this year’s line up,” said Brown.

She said CelticFest usually sees more than 3,000 guests each year, so early arrival is encouraged.

The cost to attend the event on Friday is $8 for everyone. If attendees purchased a weekend, tickets for adults will be $20. The weekend ticket will be $17 with student and military discount.

The cost for the event on Saturday will be $15. Children ages 13 and under can get in for free. The event is also pet-friendly.