YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will receive $35 million.

The funds will be used to make road improvements to U.S. 49 from Bentonia to Yazoo City.

This project will consist of a 10-mile roadway improvement, including asphalt overlay, removal, and replacement of failed areas in concrete pavement, reconstructed concrete island, curb, and gutter, wider paved shoulders, slope repairs, repair of damaged drainage, structures, and replacement of striping, RPMs, and rumble strips.