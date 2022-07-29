PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Wildlife Federation (MWF) will host the 35th Annual Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza July 29th through 31st at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl.

This year’s event will host even more exhibitors, attendees, children’s activities, and entertainment for neighbors.

The Extravaganza will play host to many historic crowd-favorite exhibitions, demonstrations, and contests such as the ever-popular Magnolia Records and Big Buck contest, Jason Reynolds’ famous High-flying Retrievers, and Kid’s Handgrabbin’ Catfish tanks.

MWF is bringing back some of the biggest names in the hunting, fishing, and outdoors entertainment world, like Yawt Yawt, Son of The South Josh Carney, Bubba Buck, stars from the History Channel’s “Swamp People”, Redneck Adventures TV, Southern Boyz Outdoors, Real South Hunting, and Small Town Hunting TV.

Several new exhibitors and entertainers will also be in attendance this year, such as World Champion Turkey Caller, Preston Pittman, and the Heart of Texas Snake Handlers from the Rattlesnake Republic TV Show on Animal Planet.

New this year, the show will include a dining hall with grab-and-go as well as sit-down dining options with a host of area restaurants, so guests can enjoy some of the best local vittles in town, and a bar/lounge area for adults to enjoy a cold beer.

More information about the event can be found on the MWF Facebook page.