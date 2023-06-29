CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 38th Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held in Central Mississippi this weekend.

The event will take place from June 29 through July 1. The festival features hot air balloons, a fireworks extravaganza, and entertainment.

“It’s nothing like you can imagine. Looking out of a balloon is completely different from a plane or a helicopter. There’s no glass no windows, nothing between. You can hear the trees rustling underneath you. It’s totally different,” said Chad Hebert, a pilot.

“Even after 35 years, every flight is different. It still feels like the first one,” said Mike Hanson, a pilot.

The event will be held at various locations this weekend.