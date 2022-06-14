JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced a third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Adrian Hawkins McDougles.

Maurice Collins, 20, was arrested on Monday, June 13. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Collins was inside a black Toyota Avalon when Adrian and his brother, Onterrio, were shot while walking on Ventura Drive on May 26.

Collins was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home on Kentwood Drive. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, June 14. Collins has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.

Police previously arrested 18-year-old Otha Brown and 18-year-old Cartisha Cashion in connection to the shooting.

Brown has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was also charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and drive-by shooting.

Cashion has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.

Maurice Collins (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Otha Brown (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

Cartisha Cashion (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

The funeral arrangements for Adrian have been announced. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Westhaven Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson.

Adrian’s funeral will be held on Thursday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. at New Horizon Church International in Jackson.