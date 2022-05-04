HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced four people were arrested after investigators received information about contraband being delivered to the Raymond Detention Center.

During the investigation, deputies observed a white Dodge Journey on the grounds of the facility. They said four people were inside the vehicle. Jones said the occupants were Jarod Sutton, 20; Deon Johnson, 23; Monica Hutton, 20; and Chiquita Cavett, 27.

According to Jones, the suspects were throwing packages over the fence. The packages contained tobacco, marijuana, pills, ice, cell phones, syrup, blunt objects and other items. Jones said a 9mm pistol with a 50 round magazine was found in the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspects were charged with introducing contraband to a correctional facility, conspiracy to introduce contraband to a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance.

Jarod Sutton (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Deon Johnson (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Monica Hunter (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Chiquita Cavett (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Investigators also identified a detainee involved in this investigation and more charges are expected.