KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Four suspects were arrested after Attala County Deputies found more than 900 grams of marijuana during a drug bust.

On Wednesday, July 20, investigators said they recovered 914 grams of marijuana, other controlled substances, firearms and cash in Attala County.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Ken Terrell Bell, 27-year-old Nicholas Deon Bell, 24-year-old Daimonesha Toloereese Cooks, and 29-year-old Tevin Tramane Pitchford.

All four suspects were charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana. Pitchford was also charged with two separate counts of Possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic charges and Resisting Arrest for fleeing the scene.