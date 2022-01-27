WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County. The Vicksburg Post reported the crash happened on Oak Ridge Road just after 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a 2021 GMC Acadia SUV and a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck collided. The driver of the pickup truck was the only occupant in the vehicle, but a 16-year-old driver, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old were in the SUV.

The driver of the pickup truck and the 12-year-old were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment. The driver of the SUV was taken to Merit Health River Region and later transported to UMMC. The 13-year-old was taken to Merit Health River Region.

There’s no word on their conditions at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.