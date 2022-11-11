HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded a $4 million grant to Hinds County for the erosion issue that’s affecting White Oak Creek in northeast Jackson.

The Northside Sun reported the grant and the $2 million that was allocated for the project by the Mississippi Legislature during the 2022 session brings the total for the erosion control plan to $6 million.

District One Supervisor Robert Graham said the funding is enough to make a dent, but he wants long-term solutions to the erosion problem, not just quick fixes.

Development upstream increased the amount of water that flows downstream when it rains, causing portions of neighbors’ backyards to be washed away on Carolwood Drive.

According to the newspaper, surveyors have been studying the creek for several weeks. The next step will be to have meetings with engineers.