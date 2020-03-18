40 screened in Neshoba County for coronavirus

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Neshoba County, who believe they had symptoms of the coronavirus, were tested on Wednesday.

According to the Neshoba Democrat, 40 people were screened. Annette Watkins, a spokesperson for Neshoba General Hospital, said none of those screened qualified for testing. Watkins said if someone is tested in Neshoba County, results take five to seven days.

Individuals must be pre-screened in order to be tested. They are asked to not go to an emergency room or a doctor’s office.

Call (601) 663-1213 for a screening. If medical personnel believe you have the symptoms of COVID-19, you will be given a code and further instructions. With that code, individuals would report to the north entrance of the Neshoba County Coliseum where a Neshoba County Sheriff’s deputy will verify the code along with the individual’s valid ID.

The screenings will be from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.