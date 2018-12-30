40-year-old man shot multiple times in Jackson, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A 40-year-old man has died after being shot on Deer Park Street in Jackson Saturday morning.
The victim is identified as Damien King.
King was shot multiple times after an argument with a man, according to police.
Officers have a suspect in mind, but say they are not releasing his name until investigators learn more.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
