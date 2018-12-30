Local News

40-year-old man shot multiple times in Jackson, dies

By:

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 01:04 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 01:04 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -  A 40-year-old man has died after being shot on Deer Park Street in Jackson Saturday morning.

The victim is identified as Damien King.

King was shot multiple times after an argument with a man, according to police.

Officers have a suspect in mind, but say they are not releasing his name until investigators learn more.

