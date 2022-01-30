JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former educator, Bennie Foster, called on Jackson youth to implement a 48-hour crime ceasefire.

For the past 48 hours, Foster and community members participated in various activities and discussions centered around crime in Jackson.

Foster said he traveled to Jackson from Miami to make a difference in the community. He added that he’s hopeful the violence will decrease in his home city.

“I believe the young people got the word out because they are tired of living afraid, they are tired of watching their backs, they are tired of being in this city where it seems like all they want to do is lock them up or attend a funeral. If after the 48 hours are over, something happens, then something happens. At least we have their attention because they stopped it for two days and gave us that much respect because they know that we care about them,” said Foster.



He said he has big plans to continue investing in the next generation and will soon call on another 48-hour ceasefire.