RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors secured $5.6 million in federal

funding for a transportation initiative.

Once constructed, the transportation initiative will provide much-needed congestion relief and safety enhancements along the Mississippi Highway 18 bypass at its intersection with the Meridian Speedway Rail Corridor.

The initiative is known as the Rankin County I-20 Connectors Loop. The project is the continuation of transportation enhancements along Mississippi Highway 18 from the I-20 interchange at Exit 54 (Crossgates Boulevard/Greenfield Road) and eventually connecting to I-20 at Exit 59 in East Brandon.

This initial funding is one of several installments that will first facilitate construction of a bridge that eliminates the current at-grade rail crossing near Greenfield Road.

Additional improvements are planned as funding becomes available.