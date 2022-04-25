ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies made five arrests during weekend traffic stops.

The first arrest happened on Friday, April 22, 2022. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found 100 grams of marijuana, 1 ½ dosage units of morphine, 43 milliliters of promethazine and digital scales. The driver was cited for the traffic violation and the passenger, Xavier Williams, was arrested for Possession of Sch I (Marijuana) with Intent, Possession of Sch IV (Promethazine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Xavier Williams (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 North. During the stop, deputies said they discovered the driver, Robert Johns, had an active arrest warrant for contempt of circuit court in Lawrence County. Deputies said they also found a loaded Hi Point 9mm pistol, six grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, empty baggies, and four grams of marijuana in the vehicle. Johns was arrested for Felony Contempt of Court (Lawrence County), Possession of Sch II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Johns is currently on Probation with Mississippi Department of Corrections for a prior drug offense.

Robert Johns (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies made another traffic stop on April 23 on a vehicle that was traveling on Highway 84 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, deputies said they found a small amount of marijuana on one of the passengers in the vehicle, Joseph Manson. Inside the vehicle, deputies also a loaded Glock 9mm pistol that had an extended 30 rd loaded magazine. A computer check revealed that the Glock was stolen from Long Beach.

Deputies said they also found 90 ecstasy pills inside of a Tylenol bottle, 13 packages containing six ecstasy pills in each package, four individual packages containing 10 ecstasy pills each, totaling 208 Ecstasy pills seized, a clear plastic bag containing 61 grams of a marijuana, 23 individual packages of marijuana that were inside a green Crown Royal bag totaling 164 grams, 11 individual packages of a marijuana that were inside an orange Crown Royal bag totaling 124 grams, a black jar containing a marijuana, totaling 117 grams, a clear jar containing suspected THC wax, totaling 30 grams, and an individually wrapped THC edible, totaling eight grams, a digital scale and an extra magazine with 9mm unfired rounds. A small black backpack contained a black and clear bag with eight grams of marijuana, a peanut butter mintz package containing 12 grams of marijuana, and a grinder containing a marijuana.

Laurence Burnett (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Charles Clark (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Manson (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

All three occupants in the vehicle were arrested. The driver, Laurence Burnett, was charged with Trafficking Sch I (Ecstasy), Possession of Sch I (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Charles Clark, a passenger, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Joseph Manson, a passenger, was charged with Possession of Sch I (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver.