JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, January 26, Jackson police, Hinds County deputies and federal partners arrested five men for felony possession of marijuana with intent with a firearm.

Brandon Walker, 19; Jordan Wilson, 19; Traviun Howard, 22; Jayess White, 20; and William James Watson, 20; were arrested at Autumn Place Apartments in Jackson.

Police said they received several complaints from neighbors about illegal drugs and illegal drug transactions in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

According to investigators, two vehicles were towed from the scene. They also seized five handguns, one assault rifle and 1.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

Brandon Walker (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

Jordan Wilson (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

Traviun Howard (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

Jayess White (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

William James Watson (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

Police said Howard was out on bond for possession of a stolen firearm charge in Jackson. They said Watson was also out on bond for armed robbery of an individual in Ridgeland and felony possession of a firearm while in commission of felony possession of marijuana with/firearm in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police said Howard and Watson purchased some of the weapons that were recovered while they were out on bond. Their cases will be forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for a federal indictment.