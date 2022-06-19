JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a long work week of waking up early, finding a brunch place on the weekends may be on your mind.

Brunch is usually eaten between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., which is great for the late morning sleepers. From avocado toast, crepes, salads, and roasted meats, it’s guaranteed that you will find something to enjoy on the menu.

Check out one of the following local restaurants that serve brunch, for a relaxing and enjoyable day:

Another Broken Egg Café

A great thing about this restaurant is that you do not have to wait till the weekend to enjoy the appetizing brunch menu. Another Broke Egg Café is open all week from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and offers two locations to serve the Metro Jackson area: one in Ridgeland and one in Flowood.

Elvie’s

Stop by 809 Manship Street in Jackson and indulge in brunch staples and local eats with a French twist at Elvie’s. Bruch is served Tuesday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Babalu

Weekend Brunch at Babalu’s is only offered on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Located at 622 Duling Avenue, Suite 106, in Jackson, this southern cuisine with Latin flair is in the heart of the historic Fondren neighborhood.

The Manship Wood Fire Kitchen

From small plates to large plates to share, the Manship in Jackson has dishes for every one to love. Make sure your GPS leads to 1200 North State Street #100 on either Saturday or Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and be the first at your table to order a duck leg or smoked tuna dip.

Char Restaurant

Order the award-winning crab, shrimp and andouille gumbo on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Char located in the Highland Village Shopping Center.